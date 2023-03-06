Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $34.20 million and $133,154.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00202193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

