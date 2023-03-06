Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.01 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $22,359.86 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $431.76 billion and approximately $13.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00550442 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00169220 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00038977 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,309,575 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
