Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.01 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $22,359.86 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $431.76 billion and approximately $13.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00550442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00169220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,309,575 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

