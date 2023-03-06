BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $653.72 million and $8.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006722 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

