BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2,856.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,981,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,020,000 after buying an additional 6,745,528 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 780,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,846,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.96. 120,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.