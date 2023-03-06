BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BLK opened at $692.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $727.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

