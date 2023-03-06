Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in February

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth $155,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 160,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,946. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

