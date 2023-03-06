Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Block by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Block by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.94. 4,492,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

