Blockearth (BLET) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

