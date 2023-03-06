B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 460 ($5.55). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.77) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.00) to GBX 555 ($6.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.73) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.38 ($6.03).

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 491.90 ($5.94). 2,262,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,458. The company has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 457.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 595.80 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($27,090.62). Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

