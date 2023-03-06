BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $153,150.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. 2,106,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,384. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
