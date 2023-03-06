BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $153,150.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. 2,106,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,384. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

