Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00004117 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $73.91 million and approximately $641,765.37 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

