Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 2,536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.3 days.

Brambles Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BMBLF stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

