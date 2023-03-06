Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 2,536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.3 days.

Brambles Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BMBLF stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.