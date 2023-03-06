Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,949.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Brembo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €11.10 ($11.81) to €13.80 ($14.68) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Brembo

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

Featured Stories

