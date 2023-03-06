Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 394,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,676,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,403,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 138,186 shares of company stock worth $722,706. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. 270,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

