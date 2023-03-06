British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.00

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.36. The company has a market cap of £136.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

