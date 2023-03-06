Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

