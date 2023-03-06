Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $28.83

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 63.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,774 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

