Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 1,243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,568.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

