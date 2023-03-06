Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 1,243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,568.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
BVRDF stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
