Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

CDNS stock opened at $196.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,016 shares of company stock worth $37,825,813. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

