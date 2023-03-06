Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 587,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,609. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,759,905 shares of company stock worth $14,304,116. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 256.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth $536,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 81,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Up 5.1 %

About Cadiz

NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 119,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,579. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Read More

