Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.