Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Stories

