Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 176,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

CEI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,630. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

