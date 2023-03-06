Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Windward (LON:WNWD)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.00% from the company’s previous close.

Windward Price Performance

Shares of Windward stock remained flat at GBX 50 ($0.60) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 151 ($1.82). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.23.

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

