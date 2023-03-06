Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFPUF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

