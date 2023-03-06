Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,346 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNGL. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

