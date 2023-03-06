CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $450,862.13 and $2.63 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,453.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00400889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00087991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00667244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00552321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.