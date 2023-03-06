Canoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,796 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 11,797 call options.

Canoo Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 32,911,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,769,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canoo Company Profile

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

