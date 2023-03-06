Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

