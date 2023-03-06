Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 238 ($2.87) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.