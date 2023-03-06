Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 238 ($2.87) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricorn Energy (CRNCY)
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.