Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Cardano has a market cap of $11.61 billion and approximately $174.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.49 or 0.06978999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00071655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,247,330 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

