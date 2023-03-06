CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCLDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $27.95.

