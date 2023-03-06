Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $2,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 168.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 230.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

