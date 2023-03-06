Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 8,229,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,495,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Carvana by 41.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

