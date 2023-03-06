Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 8,229,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,495,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
