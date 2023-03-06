Cascades Inc. Declares 1 Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a 1 dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Cascades Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:CAS opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.82. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Cascades alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.92.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

Cascades Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.