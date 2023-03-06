Casper 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.93 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $444.24 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,547,259,923 coins and its circulating supply is 10,806,627,391 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,546,280,662 with 10,805,710,939 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04040964 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,902,265.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

