Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

