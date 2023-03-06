Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 221,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

CVCO traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $299.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.