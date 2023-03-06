CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CENAQ Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of CENQW opened at $0.25 on Monday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

