Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.5 days.

Centamin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Get Centamin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELTF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 141 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.