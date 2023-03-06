CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 109,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

CNP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. 2,101,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

