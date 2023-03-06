Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 701,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,622 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.37.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

