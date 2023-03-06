Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -53.51% -19.03% -17.54% Cerus -26.40% -57.08% -19.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.87%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 1.73 -$4.42 million ($0.63) -2.92 Cerus $162.05 million 3.11 -$42.78 million ($0.25) -11.36

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerus beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.