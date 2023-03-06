CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 57.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,353,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 491,290 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 443,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,102 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of CFIV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

