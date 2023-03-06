Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,788 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 25.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Chain Bridge I Trading Up 9.3 %

Chain Bridge I stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

