Chase (NYSE:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $101.62

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.62, but opened at $98.00. Chase shares last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 4,785 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74.

About Chase

Chase ( NYSE:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.