Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,603 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CHGG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. 707,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,553. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

