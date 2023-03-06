Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.56.
Insider Transactions at Chemomab Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Featured Stories
