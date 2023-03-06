Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.56.

Insider Transactions at Chemomab Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

