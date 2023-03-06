Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Raised by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $8.29 on Monday, reaching $156.09. 1,249,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,680. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.96.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Get Rating

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

