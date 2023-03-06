Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $164.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

