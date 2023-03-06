Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Gap Down to $164.38

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.38, but opened at $159.06. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 431,882 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

